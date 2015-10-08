Stoke back Berahino's drug ban comments, says manager Hughes
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
MADRID Spain's state attorney has demanded a 22-month jail sentence for Barcelona FC player Lionel Messi in a tax fraud case, court documents showed on Thursday.
Lionel Messi and his father Jorge have been ordered to appear in court on charges of defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of more than 4 million euros (£2.9 million).
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)
LONDON There is more than three Premier League points at stake when Manchester City meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. This game could go a long way in determining who secures the places in next season's Champions League. We have gathered pre-match comments from supporters of both teams.