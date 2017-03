A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY A Spanish-led consortium has resumed expansion work on the Panama Canal, a source close to negotiations said on Thursday, raising hopes the sides will finally draw a line under an acrimonious stand-off over massive cost overruns.

As workers returned to the construction site after a more than two week stoppage, a separate source close to the consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr and Italy's Salini Impregilo said it had resolved internal disagreements over the key issue of financing.

