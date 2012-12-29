Spanish citizen Angel Carromero (C) enters a court in Bayamo in Eastern Cuba October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Ismael Francisco/Handout

MADRID A Spanish political activist who was convicted in the death of prominent Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya in a car crash in Cuba in July arrived in Spain on Saturday to serve out his four-year prison sentence, media reports said.

Angel Carromero, a leader of the youth wing of Spain's ruling People's Party, was tried in Cuba and found guilty of reckless driving in the accident which killed one of the most important leaders of Cuba's small opposition community.

The 26-year-old arrived in Madrid airport Barajas in a flight from Havana shortly after midday Spanish time on Saturday, newspaper reports said.

Neither police nor government officials were available to confirm the reports.

Carromero was driving near the eastern city of Bayamo on July 22 when he lost control of his rental car and ran into a tree.

Paya's family and other dissidents charged that Cuban government agents ran the car off the road but Carromero has said no other car was involved.

The Spanish government has worked to bring Carromero back to Spain to serve his time on home ground under an agreement by which both countries allow citizens to be imprisoned in their respective homelands.

