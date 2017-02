MADRID Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria reiterated on Tuesday in an interview that the government did not rule out making adjustments to the pension system as a last resort to help meet its public deficit cutting objectives.

Speaking on Cadena Ser radio station she also said the 18 billion euro (14.3 billion pounds) liquidity fund set up to help give the country's 17 autonomous region access to credit would be operating this week.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Tracy Rucinski; writing Nigel Davies)