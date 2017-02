MADRID Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday that pension payments would increase by 1 percent in 2013.

Presenting the budget for 2013 he declined to comment on whether pensions would increase in line with inflation as in normal years.

Pension spending is forecast to increase by around 4 percent next year, Montoro said.

