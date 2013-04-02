Spain's Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria (front, red tie) checks the hood of a new Renault Captur car during a visit to a Renault factory with Spanish King Juan Carlos (2nd R) and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance Carlos Ghosn (R) in Valladolid February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez

MADRID Spanish factory activity shrank in March at its fastest rate since October, a survey showed on Tuesday, countering signs in the first few months of 2013 that the long slide in manufacturing may be bottoming out.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing industry, which accounts for just over 12 percent of Spain's economy, dropped to 44.2 in March from 46.8 in February.

It was the index's 23nd straight month below the 50 line separating growth from contraction and marked an acceleration in the decline following two months of slightly improved PMI readings.

The Spanish economy is expected to contract sharply this year and most economists predict it will not return to growth until at least the end of 2013 as the 2008 property crash and sky-high unemployment weigh on consumer and business demand.

"The March PMI data for Spain make grim reading for the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the latest figures have brought an end to the recent period of moderating declines and cast doubt on any hopes of recovery for the rest of the year," Markit economist Andrew Harker said.

The Spanish government said it would revise down its growth forecast for this year in April. It has so far predicted a 0.5 percent fall in gross domestic product but could now double that to around 1 percent, sources familiar with government thinking have said.

The Bank of Spain, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund all forecast around a 1.5 percent fall in economic output.

In the manufacturing sector, new export orders dropped in March due to weaker demand in Europe. That is a bad sign for the economy as exports have been rising in recent months and are currently the only source of growth for the country.

Adding to the gloom, manufacturers laid off staff in March at the fastest rate since December 2009.

"The employment index again highlighted the extent of the problems currently afflicting the manufacturing sector and the wider Spanish economy, with jobs cut at the fastest pace in more than three years," Harker said.