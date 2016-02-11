Spanish acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures as he arrives for a meeting with fellow party deputies at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy took a step toward potential coalition partners in an effort to break an election deadlock on Thursday, saying he was open to asking Europe for flexibility on the country's deficit target.

Spain's parties are embroiled in discussions to form a coalition after inconclusive elections in December, in which Rajoy's centre-right People's Party (PP) lost its parliamentary majority.

Rajoy strayed on Thursday from his usual insistence in meeting the EU-agreed public deficit target for 2016 of 2.8 percent in a move to court the Socialist party and centrist Ciudadanos with whom he wants to form a coalition.

"Spain has to keep following the roadmap for (economic) stability agreed with the European Union, but it could also use the flexibility that European law allows," Rajoy told a news conference.

Pedro Sanchez, the leader of Spain's Socialist party which came second in the elections, is now leading talks to form a government and has said he would contest the deficit targets if elected. Sanchez has said so far he would not support Rajoy for another term.

Business-friendly newcomer Ciudadanos, which is open to a coalition with the PP and Socialists, said last week it supported pushing deficit deadlines back by a year or two.

Rajoy's comments also place him against the EU, whose economics commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, said last week Spain had to respect the target despite the Commission's latest forecasts pointing to a budget shortfall of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Spain may have already missed its deficit target of 4.2 percent for 2015, with the Commission's forecasts showing it at 4.8 percent. Final data on last year's accounts are expected in the next few weeks.

Rajoy's economy minister, Luis de Guindos, said in an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, published on Thursday, that Spain would stick to the targets and robust economic growth would help bring the deficit below 3 percent in 2016.

"The difference between the deficit projections of the Commission and of the government is remediable," he wrote.

The PP passed deep and unpopular budget cuts during their four-year term in an effort to closely stick to deficit targets given market concerns the government was unable to control its accounts.

However, the cuts in health and education generated social unrest and contributed to growing levels of inequality in the country.

