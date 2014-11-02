MADRID Ten-month old Podemos has become Spain's main political force one year before national elections, an opinion poll showed on Sunday, shaking up a two-party system that has dominated since the country's return to democracy in the 1970s.

Podemos ("We Can"), headed by 36-year-old political science lecturer Pablo Iglesias, has ridden anti-establishment sentiment for months by fielding young candidates new to politics and tapping into the "Indignados" movement that occupied Spanish squares three years ago and called for a new political model.

But while a steady rise in surveys had added pressure on the ruling People's Party and opposition Socialists battling Catalonia's independence drive, corruption cases in their ranks and a depressed economy, Sunday's Metroscopia poll published by El Pais marked the first time the new force was seen coming first in an national election.

According to the poll, Podemos would win 27.7 percent of the vote if it was held today, just ahead of the opposition Socialist Party with 26.2 percent. The PP would trail third with 20.7 percent.

