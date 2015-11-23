Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a presentation of Madrid People's Party (PP) candidates for the upcoming Spanish general election in Madrid, Spain, November 19, 2015. The banner reads ' Spain seriously'. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spain's established parties, the governing centre-right People's Party (PP) and opposition Socialists, are pulling away from newer parties, according to an opinion poll published on Monday, but neither looks close to a majority in Dec. 20 elections.

Newly founded movements such as leftist Podemos and market-friendly Ciudadanos have been widely expected to grab a big chunk of the vote from two parties who have essentially shared power over the past four decades, drawing on fears over an economic crisis and anger over corruption scandals.

But Spain is now growing again, though Spaniards remain concerned about the economy and unemployment, Narciso Michavila, director of the GAD3 polling organisation said in the conservative newspaper ABC. Security has also become a concern following Paris militant attacks that killed 130 people, Spain having suffered its own attacks in 2004 that killed over 190.

Other factors included an independence drive in the northeastern region of Catalonia, according to Michavila, who also advises the government.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's PP, which secured an absolute majority four years ago, would win 28.5 percent of the vote as of Nov. 20, or 129 seats in the 350-seat parliament, the GAD3 poll showed.

That was up from 27.9 percent and 127 seats on Nov. 13 - the day of the militant attacks in Paris.

Spain's opposition Socialist party, known as PSOE, also saw support rising to 22.8 percent as of Nov. 20 from 22.1 percent on Nov. 13, allowing it to clinch 93 seats.

The GAD3 poll was conducted among 3,000 people between Oct 26 and Nov 19, though nearly half of those surveyed were contacted after the Paris attacks.

Leftist Podemos recovered some ground and would win 15.6 percent of the vote, up from 13.7 percent. Ciudadanos, which is seen as winning over centrist voters on the left and the right, lost a little steam, and would garner 16.4 percent, down from 17.9 percent on Nov. 13.

Polls have been highly volatile in recent months, and the number of people who say they have yet to make up their minds or will not vote increased recently, according to an influential quarterly survey by the Sociological Research Centre (CIS).

