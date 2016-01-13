A general view shows members of parliament as parliament convened for the first time following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spain's lower house of parliament reconvened on Wednesday for the first time since an inconclusive election last month with political parties still wrangling over the formation of a government.

The failure to make progress in forging a coalition before deputies took their seats again suggested the stalemate could last weeks and a new election might be have to be called.

Parties agreed on naming a Socialist lawmaker as the lower house's speaker, although the way the deal was reached signalled more divisions rather than a political rapprochement.

But expectation of change was in the air after the Dec. 20 election broke the mould of Spanish politics in the four decades since the restoration of democracy and brought two new parties - the leftist Podemos and liberal Ciudadanos - into the Cortes.

"Politics in this country has already changed, now we must change the institutions," Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said as the session opened. In a tweet, Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera called it "a second transition."

Their comments reflected the sentiment that Spain's first transition after the 1975 death of dictator Francisco Franco is now history and the country needs a new generation of leaders.

In the election, the conservative People's Party (PP), in power for the past four years, won the most seats but not a majority. The Socialists (PSOE) came second but lost much of their support to third-placed Podemos, which sprang up in response to the PP government's stiff austerity measures.

The result reflected widespread discontent in Spain even as the country left behind its long recession with growth of 3.3 percent in 2015 and 3 percent forecast for this year. A period of political instability could dent that recovery.

The fraught negotiations in parliament are also complicated by the future status of Catalonia, whose regional assembly is now controlled by a separatist coalition.

FACILITATOR

Mariano Rajoy, the outgoing and now acting prime minister, on Wednesday again called for a broad coalition of the PP, Socialists and the fourth-placed Ciudadanos. PSOE leader Sanchez favours a coalition of "progressive forces".

A big sticking point is Podemos's promise to allow an independence referendum to go ahead in Catalonia, which the Socialist leader rejects.

If Rajoy and Sanchez both fail to form a government, that would probably lead to new elections in May or June.

PP sources said King Felipe wanted to start contacts with the political groups this week. The monarch's position is ceremonial but he does have a role to play as a facilitator.

A senior PP official also told journalists Rajoy was aiming for a first confidence vote before the end of January.

"The vote could take place at the end of January," PP official Fernando Martinez Maillo said. "It depends on the timeline set by the king, but there should be time to do it."

"THE THREE FROM THE BUNKER"

The Socialists meanwhile said they would put forward 15 bills on Wednesday. These included scrapping the previous government's flagship labour reforms, hiking minimum salaries, and cracking down on the corruption that has driven discontent and disillusion among Spaniards.

The bills could form the basis for a deal with left-wing forces, including Podemos, Izquierda Unida and regional leftist groups. But it is unclear whether they could come into force or be blocked by the interim government.

Parties buried their differences enough to agree on a new speaker and nine-person executive committee for the lower house. Socialist Patxi Lopez, a veteran Basque leader who was selected as speaker, is seen as a consensus-builder.

But Podemos was miffed by the distribution of seats in the executive committee agreed between the Socialists and Ciudadanos, which the PP later joined. That bodes ill for future negotiations to form a left-wing alliance.

"Seems that PP, Ciudadanos and PSOE have agreed to share the Congress' table. The three from the bunker have begun to ride," its pony-tailed leader Pablo Iglesias said on Twitter.

(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Julien Toyer and Tom Heneghan)