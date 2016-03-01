Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez presides over the party's federal committee meeting at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez urged the anti-austerity party Podemos on Tuesday to back his proposed coalition with the pro-business Ciudadanos as he geared up for a seemingly doomed parliamentary vote on his bid to form a government.

Sanchez, whose PSOE party came second in an inconclusive election in December, faces a confidence vote on Wednesday after acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy's centre-right People's Party (PP) passed him the baton last month.

Sanchez has secured the backing of Ciudadanos's lawmakers but his coalition is still 46 seats short of the absolute majority, 176 votes from the 350 deputies, that it needs on Wednesday for Sanchez to be elected prime minister.

If he fails then he would only need to secure the most votes in a second ballot on Friday, but such a result is also doubtful as both the PP and Podemos, which together command 192 seats, have already said they will vote against Sanchez.

A failure in both votes would mean other parties will then have two more months to form an alternative majority, prolonging the stalemate at a time when its economic recovery is still fragile and unemployment stubbornly high at over 20 percent.

In a speech to parliament, Sanchez said a government of leftist parties was impossible since it would not achieve a majority. Instead, he said Podemos, which finished third in December, should join his coalition with Ciudadanos.

"In these elections, the left has not won enough seats to form a government of only one political colour," he said. "Rather, those that have won a huge parliamentary majority are the forces of change."

But Podemos has so far refused to join an alliance with Ciudadanos and wants a pact of leftist parties. The party's number two Inigo Errejon told journalists that Sanchez's speech was underwhelming and he was heading for a failed vote.

MONTHS OF DEADLOCK

Sanchez said Rajoy should step aside to allow such a government. "It is an error to think that the party with most votes has to govern," he said to whistles from parliamentarians and a raised eyebrow from the acting prime minister.

Sanchez has ruled out any deal with the PP, which favours a coalition with the Socialists and Ciudadanos, under Rajoy as prime minister.

Spain has been snarled in deadlock since December's ballot, with Rajoy having already failed to form a government a month ago.

The PP said Sanchez's hour-and-a-half speech was pointless given his distance from a parliamentary majority. "Spaniards cannot keep wasting time following Sanchez's whims," Rafael Hernando, the party's spokesman in congress said.

Political analysts expect little to shift in the parties' negotiating positions if parliament rejects Sanchez's proposal.

"The PP will continue to argue that a government led by them is the only realistic choice," said Teneo Intelligence analyst Antonio Barroso. "And Podemos will continue to attack the PSOE for not making a definitive turn to the left."

According to surveys, most Spaniards expect a fresh national election to be held, which analysts say would produce a very similar result.

