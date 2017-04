Spain's King Felipe leaves after attending an Easter mass at the cathedral in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID Spain's King Felipe on Tuesday said he would not put forward a new candidate to seek the confidence of parliament and become Prime Minister, a move which de facto paves the way for a new general election in June.

The king said in a statement that none of the political leaders he met on Tuesday had enough support to secure a parliamentary majority.

