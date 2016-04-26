MADRID Spain's Socialist party on Tuesday said it was ready to explore a last minute coalition deal with other leftist forces, a U-turn from its previous stance although chances to reach an agreement and avoid new elections in June remain slim.

King Felipe VI is holding on Tuesday a last round of talks with all parties in a bid to break a four-month political deadlock.

A formal deadline to form a government ends on May 2 but unless there is a deal in the next hours, it will be technically impossible to hold a confidence vote to elect a new Prime Minister in time.

