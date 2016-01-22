Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias gestures while taking oath during the first parliamentary session following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID The leader of newcomer anti-austerity party Podemos in Spain, Pablo Iglesias, on Friday said he was ready to form a left-wing coalition government with the socialists and other leftist parties.

Iglesias, whose party came third in a general election on Dec. 20, met on Friday with king Felipe who is now due to discuss the formation of the next government with socialist leader Pedro Sanchez and acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

"I told him that we're willing to form a government of change with the socialists and (former communists) Izquierda Unida," Iglesias told a news conference.

He also said he aspired to become deputy Prime Minister in that new government, which would have to revert austerity measures and recognise that Spain is a state formed by several nations, including Catalonia where the regional government is in favour of breaking away from Spain.

