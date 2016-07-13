Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) listens to Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez during their meeting at Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID The leader of the Spanish Socialists Pedro Sanchez reiterated on Wednesday his party would not vote in favour of re-electing the acting conservative People's Party (PP), potentially extending a seven-month political deadlock.

"We will vote against (Mariano) Rajoy as a prime ministerial candidate," Sanchez said after a nearly hour-and-a-half meeting with the acting PM.

Sanchez ruled out that Spain would see a "grand coalition" of the right and the left, as has happened in other European countries, though said he would do anything to avoid forcing Spain into a third election.

(Reporting by Maria Vega; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Bennett)