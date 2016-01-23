MADRID Spain's Socialist Party called on Saturday for the centre-right People's Party (PP) to try and form a government first or step aside, after PP leader Mariano Rajoy on Friday said he would not seek a confidence vote in parliament for now.

The PP won a Dec. 20 ballot but like rivals fell far short of a majority, leaving it to try and thrash out alliances.

In a surprise move on Friday, Rajoy said he was not in a position to seek the confidence of the parliament for now as he lacked support from other parties, though he insisted he was still a candidate to form the country's next government.

"We believe that Rajoy is obliged ... to present himself as the candidate to be invested (as Prime Minister) or to renounce his right to do so for good," the Socialists Party said in a statement on its website.

