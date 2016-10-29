Ciudadanos party leader Albert Rivera speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) looks on as Podemos party leader Pablo Iglesias (L) prepares to speak during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Newly re-elected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy poses for a picture as he leaves Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is applauded by fellow party members after delivering a speech during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Newly re-elected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) is applauded by fellow party deputies at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spanish conservative leader Mariano Rajoy won a parliamentary vote to be prime minister on Saturday, ending 10 months of political gridlock that had left the country without a fully-functioning government.

Rajoy's centre-right People's Party is set to form a minority government, after gaining support from the smaller Ciudadanos ("Citizens") party and the tacit backing of many Socialist lawmakers who abstained in the confidence vote.

Rajoy needed to win a simply majority in parliament to cement his return to power. He got 170 "yes" votes while 111 lawmakers voted against him and 68 legislators abstained.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Adrian Croft)