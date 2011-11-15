MADRID Spanish consumer prices rose in line with expectations in October and slightly less than the previous month, as relatively lower fuel prices this year helped reduce cost pressures.

National inflation stood at 3.0 percent year-on-year in October in annual terms according to data from the National Statistics Institute, compared to 3.1 percent in September and in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

Economists expect Spain's stagnant economy to drive inflation lower in coming quarters, hit by weakening demand for its exports in the euro zone as a whole and domestic spending quashed by high unemployment and government austerity.

Inflation remains higher than in some of its euro zone peers, however, and one economist said the figures showed domestic consumption in Spain could have showed some recovery in October.

"The components related with consumption have shown a rise that is more than last year and could be interpreted as a positive sign," economist at Madrid-based broker Cortal Consors Estefania Ponte said.

European Union-harmonised data also showed inflation at 3.0 percent from a year earlier, unchanged from September and in line with the Reuters forecast.

Euro zone inflation, also expected to be 3 percent in a Reuters forecast and due to be announced on Wednesday, are above the European Central Bank's price stability target.

With economists concerned the currency bloc is sliding into recession, however, the bank cut interest rates last month and half of economists polled expect another cut in December.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.7 percent year on year, equal to a month earlier.

