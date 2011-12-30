MADRID, DEC 30 - Spanish EU-harmonised inflation eased much more than expected in December to its lowest level in 13 months, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday, adding to the case for further easing of euro zone interest rates.

Consumer prices rose by 2.3 percent year-on-year in December according to preliminary figures, compared with a consensus forecast and previous reading of 2.9 percent.

INE data also showed Spain's national consumer price index rose 2.4 percent in December on an annual basis, down from 2.9 percent in November. The numbers followed data on Thursday showing inflation easing in Germany for a third straight month.

Reuters latest polling, however, shows economists believe the European Central Bank will hold off until the second quarter of next year with another cut in interest rates after it eased monetary policy in both November and December.

"We will have to see how inflation develops in coming months after Germany's figures yesterday and considering the depreciation of the euro," Citi economist Juergan Michels said.

"I don't think the ECB is going to cut rates in January, and probably won't do so until it has more information that a recession is on its way."

Euro zone flash data January 4 is expected to report inflation eased to 2.8 percent from 3.0 percent in November, still well above the ECB's target of close to 2 percent.

ECB Governor Mario Draghi has already said it was likely the euro zone economy would be in a mild recession by the end of the year.