MADRID Spanish house prices fell at the sharpest pace since current records began in the first quarter, serving up more bad news for the country's battered banks, and rating agency Standard & Poor's warned prices still have a long way to drop.

Prices dropped 12.6 percent year on year, national statistics institute INE said on Thursday. The fall was the biggest since the data series began in 2007, easily beating the previous trough of 7.7 percent in the second quarter of 2009.

House prices have already fallen between 20 and 30 percent, depending on the poll, since the beginning of 2008 but S&P said Spanish economic fundamentals point to a further decline of 25 percent before the market levels out.

"The housing boom built up unsustainable imbalances, such as an oversupply of dwellings, which will need to fully correct before a sustainable recovery takes place," said S&P economist Jean-Michel Six.

Spain's banks were left high and dry after a housing boom collapsed four years ago. They remain saddled with billions of euros in bad debts related to the property sector, while sky-high unemployment has driven a sharp climb in unpaid loan rates.

The government said last weekend it will borrow up to 100 billion euros (80.91 billion pounds) from Europe to help recapitalise the lenders, though many economists believe the aid will not be enough to avert a full sovereign bailout.

Spain fell into its second recession since 2009 in the first quarter, marking almost four years of economic shrinkage or stagnation, and is expected to remain in a slump into next year.

The ratings agency sees gross domestic product shrinking 1.5 percent this year and 0.5 percent next year, it said in a report on the housing market on Thursday, which warned the sector would need four more years to rebalance and absorb the property glut.

With the banks struggling to stay afloat, loans for anyone wishing to buy a new home are declining rapidly, with mortgage lending suffering its largest fall in over six years in February.

In a report earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Spanish house prices could drop by almost 20 percent this year under an adverse scenario.

