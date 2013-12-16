A general view of the Spanish eastern coastal village of Benidorm is seen near Alicante, August 11, 2013. Spain's coastline is disappearing, with the construction of new buildings, at a rate of two acres per day, Greenpeace said on Thursday. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Spanish property prices rose on a quarterly basis from July to September, the first such increase in more than three years, official data showed on Monday.

Spain's decade-long housing bubble burst more than five years ago, triggering an economic downturn that has left 26 percent of the workforce out of a job, forced a 41-billion euro ($56 billion) bailout of the country's banks and gutted domestic demand.

But after falling an average of 37 percent since mid-2007, prices for both second-hand and new properties in Spain rose 0.7 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier, the National Statistics Institute said. On an annual basis, prices fell 7.9 percent, the smallest drop since the end of 2011.

The figures are the latest sign that Spain's slump may be ending. The economy grew slightly in the third quarter, lifting the country out of a two-year recession. Any recovery, however, is expected to be slow.

Spain has hundreds of thousands of new homes sitting empty. A so-called bad bank was set up to take on bad loans, many to bankrupt property companies, and it is in the process of selling those debt portfolios at knock-down prices.

The ratio of total soured loans to borrowing rose to a record high of 12.7 percent in September, as businesses and consumers struggled to pay off debts. Meanwhile, the country's banks have cut back on lending as they fight to improve their capital ratios before new European bank stress tests next year.

Spanish banks were issuing almost 6,000 mortgages a day at the height of the property boom in early 2007. That had dropped to less than 800-a-day by September of this year.

