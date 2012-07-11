MADRID Thousands of miners, chanting and throwing firecrackers, marched through the centre of Madrid on Wednesday in protest against government austerity measures, but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced more pain in a new series of taxes and spending cuts.

Joined by trade unionists in the capital, the miners rallied noisily at the climax of a 44-day protest against a 60 percent cut in coal subsidies which they say will force mines to close and put many out of work.

"We're only asking that they cut 10 percent instead of 60," said Carlos Marcos, 41, a miner for 23 years. "If they don't pay attention to us, we'll be back -- with dynamite."

Some of the miners on the "black march" had walked 400 km (250 miles) from the north of Spain. Many waved wooden walking sticks.

"We have to take to the streets to fight because the time is coming when we won't have enough to eat," said miner Jose Ramon Pelaz, 38.

Centre-right premier Rajoy outlined further austerity measures in parliament to save 65 billion euros (51.21 billion pounds), including an increase in VAT sales tax and budget cuts for government ministries.

The protesters marched down the city's main business strip, Paseo de la Castellana, to the Industry Ministry, waving banners with slogans like "Rajoy, your future is darker than our coal", singing rowdy songs and chanting: "Yes we can."

There were frequent loud bangs from firecrackers.

Some of the miners who have marched through northern Spain since June hail from the Asturias, a traditional centre of leftist militancy.

The miners gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, the centre point of Spain, in the early hours of Wednesday, their path illuminated by the lights on their helmets. They were met by thousands of Spaniards who turned out in sympathy.

Miners from all over Spain travelled in 600 buses to the capital on Tuesday.