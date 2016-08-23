MADRID Spanish spending on public works contracts slumped by a fifth in the first quarter of the year, official data showed on Tuesday, as investment decisions on projects like roads, ports and trains were slowed by political deadlock.

Spain, struggling to form a government after two inconclusive general elections, has also slashed public spending on building in recent years, seeking to bring its deficit into line with Europe-agreed targets.

Spain awarded public works contracts worth 657 million euros (563.89 million pounds) in the first six months of this year, the Ministry of Public Works data showed - down 20 percent from the 820 million euros awarded in the same period last year.

Cement producers said in June that cement use in Spain had fallen to levels last seen in the 1960s, squeezed by a lack of public spending on the maintenance of roads and buildings.

In June, the head of construction lobby group Seopan, Julian Nunez, blamed public spending cuts on falling investment in the sector and said the lack of a government did not help matters.

Spain has been without a working government since December, when the ruling People's Party (PP) lost its parliamentary majority. After the four main parties failed to agree terms on forming a coalition, a second ballot was held in June - with a similar inconclusive result.

Last week, parties moved a step closer towards ending the impasse when the PP and smaller centrist rival Ciudadanos agreed terms to negotiate a deal for the latter's support for acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote in parliament.

But even with Ciudadanos' support, Rajoy would still be short of the majority he needs to form a government, raising the spectre of a third election in December if other parties, namely the Socialists, do not agree to abstain in the vote.

($1 = 0.8833 euros)

(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Angus Berwick/Mark Heinrich)