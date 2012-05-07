MADRID Spanish Prime Minister said on Monday he would use public funds to rescue the country's banks, but only as a last resort. He said an announcement on government plans for the banks would come on Friday.

Spain has already spent more than 18 billion euros (14.61 billion pounds) to clean up its banks, which were highly exposed to a property sector crash four years ago.

The banks have been forced into several waves of mergers and to recognize more than 50 billion euros in losses related to property lending and assets.

(Reporting by Paul Day, Writing by Fiona Ortiz)