MADRID Spain's prime minister said on Monday he had no intention of seeking a vote of confidence in the parliament despite breaching promises made during the general election campaign.

"That would not make any sense," Mariano Rajoy said in an interview with state television in response to a question.

Rajoy said he would cut income tax when the country's economic situation allowed him to do so.

(Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Fiona Ortiz)