MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said he would soon present a new series of fiscal reforms to boost job creation for young people and reduce the tax burden on small and medium-sized companies.

"The government will launch a second wave of reforms that will target growth and job creation... It will be measures of economic stimulus," Rajoy said during his speech on the state of the nation.

He said small companies would be given the possibility to delay payments of the consumer tax they collect on behalf of the state and they would also be able to tap new credit lines backed by the Treasury.

