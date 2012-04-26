MADRID A two-notch downgrade of Spain's sovereign credit rating by Standard & Poor's does not properly take into account reforms announced by the government to reactivate the economy, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.

"They haven't taken into consideration the reforms put forward by the Spanish government, which will have a strong impact on Spain's economic situation," Esther Barranco told Reuters.

S&P on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A, citing its expectation that the government's budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously thought due to economic contraction.

