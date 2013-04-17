MADRID Spain's government has pledged to pass a second round of structural economic reforms. Its track record has been mixed so far.

Last year's reform plan showcased about 90 steps that Spain planned to take by 2015.

Some won praise when they were approved but are now criticised for not delivering the expected results. Others are still not up and running, with many stuck in lengthy parliamentary proceedings or not even approved by the cabinet.

Here is a list of the main reforms and their current status.

LABOUR MARKET REFORM

One of the conservatives' most trumpeted measures, it was aimed at reducing lay-off costs for struggling companies and making it easier to restrict collective wage negotiations.

It has been well received, particularly by international companies but critics say the reform did not go far enough with employers complaining legal obstacles still prevent swift adjustment to the economic cycle.

The reform also has not properly addressed the division between gold-plated contracts, which most older workers have, and temporary contracts without benefits, that most younger workers are getting.

Nor has it tackled inflation-linked wage increases which are blamed for pricing the Spanish labourer out of the European market.

FINANCIAL SECTOR REFORM

Reform of the banking sector, which began with measures taken by the previous Socialist government, has continued under Economy Minister Luis de Guindos of the governing centre-right People's Party.

A new law forced banks to raise provisions against bad real estate loans and soured property assets, and consequently increase capital levels to ensure the clean-up of lenders' balance sheets.

As many banks could not cope with the new requirements by themselves, the government sought a 100-billion-euro credit line from its European partners.

It has so far used 41.5 billion euros (35.5 billion pounds) to prop up lenders brought low by toxic real estate assets but many analysts believe the dire state of the economy and soaring defaults on loans to households and companies could end up requiring more money.

BUDGET STABILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY LAW

The conservative's first reform, and an extension of the previous government's law, was designed to keep the regions' budgets in check and set up corrective measures for authorities failing to meet European-set deficit limits.

It was approved in the first quarter of 2012 but application details are still being refined and corrective measures are yet to be used against regions which have missed deficit targets.

LIKELY FUTURE MEASURES

FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

A slew of measures aimed at reducing public spending and raising tax revenue were passed last year.

Tax hikes, including a three percentage point increase in value-added tax and initially temporary increases in income tax, and spending cuts, including public servant pay cuts, through to 2014 were introduced in July.

Many of the temporary tax hikes and wage cuts will have to be made permanent to keep the deficit down. An announcement on this, or replacement austerity measures, could come as soon as the April reform programme.

STREAMLINING PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS

The government has been talking of a complete overhaul of the public administrations to reduce costs caused by inefficiency and excess bureaucracy since it came to power.

A report is due to be presented in June after a multi-ministry committee to study the reform was set up in October but strong opposition from local politicians is likely to delay the reform further.

PENSION REFORMS

Reform of the public pension system is a long-overdue pledge and one of the key demands by the European Commission as part of talks on extending the deficit target.

Parts of the reform have already been passed, including a law limiting early retirement, bringing the real pension age closer to the legal retirement age.

The government has also promised to alter the so-called sustainability factor - demographics and life expectancy calculations that will be used to make changes to the parameters starting in 2027 - which many people believe is code for accelerating the phasing in of a higher retirement age.

The government has announced the creation of a work group to analyse the sustainability of the pension system.

INDEPENDENT FISCAL AUTHORITY

The government aims to set up an independent fiscal authority, which would oversee public spending and the budget.

It will make recommendations and reports, but will not have the power to enforce rules and will report to the government, not the congress. The body is also considered key by Brussels.

A bill to set up the tax body was sent to Parliament mid-April.

GROWTH AND COMPETITIVENESS

The conservatives have passed a number of measures which aim to increase competitiveness and stimulate growth.

They include the approval of a 45-billion-euro credit line, tweaks to tax payments on unpaid bills, a single licence law across the 17 regions and streamlining business creation red tape. These reforms are ongoing and at various stages of approval.

The government will focus much of its April reforms on new growth policies for companies which will include boosting credit to struggling small- and medium-sized companies and incentives to get young people back to work.

It will also put forward new measures to increase competitiveness in the telecommunication and transport sectors.

LIBERALISATION OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Considered vital in Spain, liberalisation of professional services would help fuel competitiveness. The proposals are more likely to seek consensus rather than revolution.

ENERGY SECTOR REFORM

The aim is to close an accumulated 28 billion euro tariff deficit created in a regulated electricity system in which prices do not cover costs.

Several laws, including a power generation tax and cuts to renewable energy subsidies, have already been passed and other measures on prices and costs will be sent to parliament this summer.

(Reporting By Paul Day. Editing by Julien Toyer)