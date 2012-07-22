MADRID Spain's 17 indebted autonomous regions, currently shut out of international markets, have been a major source of concern for investors after they missed deficit targets last year.

The announcement by the heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia on Friday that it would need help from Madrid spooked financial markets and complicated central government efforts to stave off a full-blown sovereign bailout.

An official from Tiny Murcia was on Sunday quoted as saying it would also tap the 18-billion-euro ($22 billion) programme, and media reported Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, the Balearics, the Canary Islands and Andalucia may follow.

The funding will help the regions refinance 36 billion euros in debt in 2012 but comes with strict fiscal conditions.

Below are more details on the regions now in the spotlight.

MURCIA

Murcia will ask for funding help of between 200 to 300 million euros, local newspaper La Opinion on Sunday quoted the head of Murcia's government, Ramon Luis Valcarcel, as saying.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 430.27 mln euros

Total for 2012: 797.72 mln euros

Total debt in 2011: 2.806 bln euros

VALENCIA

The eastern region of Valencia became the first to ask for funding help from the central government last Friday. For months now it has been seen as one of the country's most troubled regions, after the collapse of local banks and a burst real estate bubble compounded its economic problems.

It has two big bonds maturing in November and December.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 2.882 bln euros

Total for 2012: 8.112 bln euros

Total debt in 2011: 20.762 bln euros

CATALONIA

The biggest of Spain's regions by gross domestic product also has the highest debt. It said this week it had not decided whether to tap the funding mechanism or not, though it is an increasingly likely candidate.

"We're working very hard to pay bills normally but the pressure on our treasury is very high because the markets are closed," Andreu Mas-Colell, Catalonia's Economy Minister told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper in an interview on Sunday.

In May, the Catalan President Artur Mas said the region was running out of options for refinancing debt this year, and Catalonia has long been calling for the creation of a funding mechanism to help the regions.

Catalonia has a big 2.61-billion-euro bond falling due in November, and has other debt in syndicated loans.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 5.755 bln euros

Total for 2012: 13.476 bln euros

Total debt in 2011: 41.778 bln euros

CASTILLA LA MANCHA

This central region, with the third highest debt to GDP ratio in Spain after Catalonia and Valencia, has already warned recently that it is concerned about its financing position and said it backs the idea of the funding mechanism.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 704.93 mln euros

Total for 2012: 2.337 bln euros

Total debt in 2011: 6.587 bln euros

CANARY ISLANDS

The Canaries have twice as much debt falling due for refinancing in the second half of the year compared to the first half of 2012.

The region has so far rejected the need for financial assistance.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 521.78 mln euros

Total for 2012: 744.66 mln euros

Total debt in 2011: 3.718 bln euros

ANDALUCIA

Southern Andalucia is Spain's biggest region geographically, and its most populous. But it has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country and its economy is struggling.

The vice-president of Andalucia's administration told Spanish radio on Saturday that the region did not need help from the funding mechanism, at least for now, adding the debt per head in the region was much lower than in other areas.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 1.61 bln euros

Total for 2012: 2.44 bln euros

Total debt in 2011: 14.314 bln euros

BALEARICS

The autonomous community of Mediterranean islands has one of the bigger debt to GDP ratios in Spain. The Balearic's government has so far firmly rejected the idea of asking for aid.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 212.41 mln euros

Total for 2012: 789.69 mln euros

Total debt in 2011: 4.432 bln euros

EXTREMADURA

The south-western region of Extremadura is one of Spain's poorest and an unemployment blackspot, but its president has said it would not need funding help.

It was one of the two regions administered by the ruling People's Party to rebel against new deficit goals set by the central government this month.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 115.54 mln euros

Total for 2012: 342.59 mln euros

Total debt in 2011: 2.021 bln euros

ASTURIAS

The small northern region, home to many of the coal miners striking recently against government cuts, said it was trying to finance itself alone and that its funding situation was very different to that of Valencia.

It has one of the lowest refinancing needs for 2012 among Spanish regions.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 74.4 mln euros

Total for 2012: 176.9 mln euros

Total debt in 2011: 2.155 bln euros

LA RIOJA

The small northern region needs to refinance 940 million euros of debt by the end of the year, although this figure is mostly due to credits being rolled over.

Its total debt is the lowest of all Spain's regions in nominal terms.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 940 mln euros

Total for 2012: 1.97 bln euros

Total debt in 2011: 900 mln euros

CASTILLA Y LEON

Its debt repayments for the rest of the year are relatively modest but it was - with Extremadura - one of the two regions which rebelled this month against new deficit targets set by the central government.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4: 248 mln euros

Total for 2012: 549 mln euros

Total debt in 2011: 5.48 bln euros

MADRID

Spain's second biggest region by GDP, a spokesman for the capital's finance department told Reuters this week the region had already covered all its refinancing needs for the year.

Refinancing needs Q3/Q4 2012: 1.344 bln euros

Total for 2012: 2.694 bln euros

Total debt in 2011: 15.447 bln euros

OTHERS

Navarra, Galicia, Cantabria, Aragon and the Basque Country all had little debt to refinance this year or have a fiscal position that is seen as sound.

Source for data: Spain's Treasury Ministry, Bank of Spain, Thomson Reuters

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Compiled by Sarah White, additional reporting by James Mackenzie in Rome; Editing by Julien Toyer and Patrick Graham)