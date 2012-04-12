MADRID Spain's central government will be able to intervene within nine months in the finances of autonomous regions that do not comply with strict deficit reduction rules under a fiscal stability law passed by the lower house of Parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, of the centre-right Popular Party, hopes the law will help persuade investors and Spain's European partners that the country can crack down on overspending in Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

Spain's borrowing costs have jumped recently, putting the country back in the spotlight in the euro zone debt crisis, partly because of doubts over whether the highly devolved regions can get their fiscal houses in order after widely missing their deficit targets last year.

The law passed with 192 votes for, 116 against, and four abstentions. The Popular Party, which has an absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies, also had the support of several smaller parties. But the major opposition group, the Socialists, voted against the bill.

The Socialists opposed the bill even though they had jointly passed, with the PP, a fiscal stability constitutional amendment last year. The main point of contention was that the PP made the structural fiscal deficit rule even stricter in the law passed on Thursday, setting it at 0.0 percent in 2020, whereas it had been 0.4 percent in the amendment last year.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. It could come back to the lower house with changes, for a final approval, but the vote on Thursday is considered the major hurdle and the law will go into effect by May.

The law establishes a calendar of sanctions for regions that do not meet budgetary targets, including a fine of 0.2 percent of their economic output.

If, after nine months of escalating sanctions, a region is still in non-compliance with fiscal stability rules, the central government will send a delegation of experts to apply obligatory measures.

All but one of the 17 regions missed their deficit targets last year, and the central government has blocked most of them from going to the markets to finance their deficits.

As a whole, the regions must cut more than 15 billion euros (12.4 billion pounds) out of their budgets this year to reach new targets, including cuts to sensitive areas such as health care and education.

