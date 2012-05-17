MADRID Spain's central government on Thursday approved plans to drastically cut the spending of its indebted regions this year and said it would introduce by July a new mechanism to back their financing needs.

As the country races to control finances in its autonomous communities and reassure investors it can meet fiscal targets, the government said the regions had committed to slash spending by 13 billion euros and increase revenues by 5 billion euros.

After weeks of negotiations, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro gave his blessing to the plans presented by all 17 regions except for the small north-western one of Asturias, which will have to present a new budget within 15 days.

The move is aimed at dispelling fears that many overspending regions, along with the troubled banking system, could drag Spain deeper into the euro zone debt crisis.

The regions account for around 50 percent of the country's overall public spending and are responsible for their healthcare and education budgets, where cuts are likely to fall.

Their commitment to savings costs this year will be key to helping the country try and meet an ambitious target of slashing the public deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 8.5 percent in 2011.

"We've taken a fundamental step for Spain's credibility," Montoro said at a news conference after meeting with representatives of the regions in Madrid.

"Now that the plans are approved, their implementation and their application will start right away under the supervision of the ministry," he also said, noting that no other country in Europe had such a stringent law to control local finances.

The regions will now have to present by mid-June their budget plans until 2015, Montoro said.

Those which meet their targets will receive assistance from the state to cover their financing needs through a new mechanism which will be introduced by July.

Spain's government has been working for weeks on a new instrument called "hispanobonos" which would allow the regions to issue debt underwritten by the Treasury.

Catalonia and Valencia, Spain's two most indebted regions, both with debt equalling 20 percent of their yearly economic output, have called on the government to accelerate the plans as they face important debt repayments in the next weeks.

The 17 autonomous communities need to refinance about 18 billion euros this year, according to a government source.

Allowing the regions to issue hispanobonos would cut their debt issuance costs, thereby easing Spain's overall fiscal burden.

Valencia, whose debt is rated as speculative or "junk" by Standard and Poor's, was forced twice in the last two weeks to pay a high price of 6 and 7 percent to refinance one billion euros of debt.

The yield paid by Valencia represents a premium of more than 450 basis points over similar maturity paper issued by the Spanish Treasury and being traded on the secondary market..

(Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Blanca Rodriguez Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)