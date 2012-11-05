MADRID Spain's government will extend an 18 billion euro ($23 billion)liquidity fund set up this year to cover the financing needs of the country's indebted regions, a spokesman for the Treasury Ministry told Reuters on Monday.

"In the same way that the fund was created for the end of this year, it will be extended into 2013 to provide liquidity to the regions," the spokesman said, without giving further details.

Nine of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, which control health and education spending, have requested aid totalling around 17 billion euros from the fund so far, leaving little in the coffers for other regions.

The Secretary General of the Spanish Treasury told Reuters in an interview last month that the country was ready to start funding itself for 2013, including the needs of its indebted regions.

Regions that need to cover maturing debt and finance their deficit for 2013 will be included on a voluntary basis in the central government funding program, Inigo Fernandez de Mesa said in the interview, adding that details would be known in December.

(Reporting by Manuel Maria Ruiz, Writing by Clare Kane; editing by Ron Askew)