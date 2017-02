Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault on a automobile seen in Paris, France, in this January 14, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

PARIS French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Thursday said it had decided to invest over 600 million euros (472.13 million pound) in a new project in Spain that includes building a new car and a new motor in its Valladolid plant in the north of the country.

The 2017-2020 project would exceed Renault's previous two investment plans in Spain, a company spokesman said, without giving any more details.

Its largest previous investment in the country had been 600 million euros.

(Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by Ingrid Melander)