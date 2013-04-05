Spain's Infanta Cristina makes her way to work at the bank La Caixa in central Barcelona April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID An examining magistrate has postponed the court appearance of Spain's Princess Cristina to answer charges of being an accomplice in an embezzlement case against her husband until a regional High Court rules on an appeal from the public prosecutor.

In a decision released on Friday, the magistrate said the testimony, initially scheduled for April 27, would take place if and when the High Court in Palma, on the island of Mallorca, reviews the appeal and rules on it.

In Spain, prosecutors and examining magistrates both investigate criminal cases, and can come to different conclusions on what charges to proceed with. In this case the anti-corruption prosecutor has said he disagrees Cristina should be charged and forced to testify.

