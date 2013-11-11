A protester takes part in a march against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Protesters take part in a march against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A protester takes part in a march against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Adela Goma, 71, collects plastic bottle caps from garbage strewn on the pavement during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A worker covering essential services cleans paper and trash strewn on the pavement outside Madrid's Town Hall after a demonstration against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Street cleaners in Madrid vowed on Monday to continue a strike over jobs and pay that has left the pavements and parks of the Spanish capital covered with litter, food remains and dog mess.

Some 6,000 street cleaners and gardeners started an indefinite strike last week to protest against plans to lay off almost a fifth of them and cut the wages of others by as much as 40 percent.

"It hurts to do this," said Eduardo Benitez, 22, among hundreds of workers who marched through the streets of Madrid on Monday night.

"We're not asking for more pay or more rights - we're asking for our bread."

Street cleaners in Madrid, a city of 3.2 million residents, earn between 1,000 to 1,200 euros a month.

Talks between unions and the companies that run street cleaning services failed to find a solution to the conflict.

The emptying of street bins is carried out by infrastructure firms and builders owned by Ferrovial, Sacyr, OHL and FCC.

Workers blame city authorities for cutting public spending, obliging companies with the concessions to cut pay and conditions.

Spain has made deep spending cuts throughout its public services sector in an effort to reduce one of the euro zone's highest budget deficits, prompting mass demonstrations and strikes by students, health workers and public servants.

Madrid has seen almost daily protests over the last few years as the conservative government digs deeper into public coffers to balance the books and show nervous investors it can control its finances.

Unemployment has risen to record levels of more than 26 percent. Almost a third of all those currently out of work in the 17-country euro zone live in Spain.

(Writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)