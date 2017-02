MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado said in a radio interview on Thursday the euro zone is witnessing a systemic attack on its member countries' sovereign debt.

Speaking on Cadena SER radio she also said the European Central Bank should continue buying debt of euro zone periphery nations until a scheme was in place to relieve it of that duty. Policy makers were acting slowly to stem the crisis, she added.

