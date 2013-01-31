MADRID Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) said on Thursday that it was looking at state-rescued lender Catalunya Banc, which is now being auctioned by the government, with great interest.

"We will study all the possible operations and will be looking at Catalunya Banc with the greatest interest," Santander Chairman Emilio Botin told a news conference, when asked about possible acquisitions in Spain.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)