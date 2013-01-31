Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
MADRID The economic recovery in Europe will be more visible in 2014, Santander Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday, though he warned it would still be slow in 2013, especially in the first part of the year.
"I believe we are now entering a new phase and the recovery will be more visible in 2014," Botin told a news conference.
He praised moves towards a European banking union and also said the European Central Bank had played a key role in managing the euro zone crisis. Far-reaching reforms in Spain would also help the recovery, Botin said, adding that a "change in cycle" was close in Spain even though 2013 would be tough.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
BEIJING China has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax this year, the spokeswoman for China's parliament said on Saturday, despite mounting expectations that such measures would soon be introduced to restrain surging property prices.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.