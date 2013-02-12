Alfredo Saenz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spanish bank Santander, speaks during a news conference to present the company's first quarter profit in Boadilla del Monte, near Madrid, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spain's Supreme Court partially annulled an official pardon that was granted in 2011 to Santander (SAN.MC) Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, who was convicted for false accusations against debtors, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

The court ruling reinstates a sentence barring Saenz, 70, from working as a banker for a period of three months. However, the pardon of other terms of his sentence still stand, the spokesman said.

Saenz was convicted of making false accusations against debtors when he headed Santander-owned bank Banesto in 1994. He was pardoned by the former Socialist government.

A spokeswoman for Santander, one of the euro zone's biggest banks, said there was no comment on the court's decision.

(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)