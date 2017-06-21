Police carry boxes of evidence from an apartment block during a raid in which they arrested a 32-year-old Moroccan they said was 'highly radicalised', in Madrid, Spain June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spanish police arrested a 32-year-old Moroccan in a dawn raid in central Madrid on Tuesday who they said was "highly radicalised" and had a large collection of extreme Islamist material including a manual for suicide bombers, the government said.

Police also arrested two other Moroccan men aged 38 and 33 who lived with the first man in the residential apartment, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Television images showed armed police in riot gear storming the apartment building before dawn and men dressed in white robes and motorcycle helmets being grappled to the ground and handcuffed outside the apartment block.

The man had an extremely dangerous profile, similar to that of those who carried out recent attacks in Britain and France, the government said, without giving further details.

He had tried to recruit others to carry out an Islamist attack in Spain, it said.

