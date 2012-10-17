BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
MADRID Spanish unions are considering launching a general strike against austerity measures on November 14, union sources said, eight months after the last walk-out and coinciding with strike action in neighbouring Portugal.
Workers in both Spain and Portugal are suffering wage cuts and tax hikes as part of government programmes designed to keep the countries' finances under control.
Spain, which is also battling 25 percent unemployment, is soon expected to request a euro zone credit line to help cut its borrowing costs.
The country's two largest unions - Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) and Union General de Trabajadores (UGT) - will make a definitive decision on the general strike on Friday, union sources said.
Portugal's biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, announced plans earlier this month to hold strike action on the same day.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.