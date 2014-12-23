Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
MADRID Montserrat Caballe, one of the world's leading sopranos, has agreed to a fine of 250,000 euros (196,562 pounds) and a symbolic six-month jail term to avoid trial in a tax evasion case, the Spanish news agency Europa Press said on Tuesday.
Caballe, 80, had been charged in April for failing to declare some 500,000 euros ($690,000) of income in 2010. Because the jail sentence is under two years, she will not have to spend any time in prison.
A lyric soprano renowned for her performances of Italian opera, she also collaborated with the late rock idol Freddie Mercury on his hit album Barcelona - the city of her birth - and the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
Spain has been cracking down on tax evasion as it attempts to fill public coffers and rein in a large public deficit during a prolonged economic crisis.
Caballe was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Kevin Liffey)
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.