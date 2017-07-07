Rooney at Everton for transfer talks
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
MADRID A Spanish court said on Friday it has exchanged a 21-month prison sentence handed to Soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud last July for a quarter-of-a-million-euro fine.
The Barcelona player and his father were found guilty by a Catalan court last year of three counts of tax fraud to the tune of 4.1 million euros (3.63 million pounds) over income earned from image rights.
The father also had his 15-month sentence exchanged for a fine of 180,000 euros, the court said.
Neither Messi or his father would have served time in jail following the original ruling as defendants without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of under two years on probation.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day)
LONDON Top seed Angelique Kerber lived dangerously for more than two hours before finally subduing the tenacious challenge of American outsider Shelby Rogers 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.
SPIELBERG, Austria Formula One's new owners Liberty Media should buy Silverstone to end lingering uncertainty over the future of the British Grand Prix circuit and grow the sport, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Saturday.