MADRID A 44-year-old French tourist died on Tuesday morning after being gored by a bull at a festival in the Spanish town of Pedreguer in the eastern Mediterranean province of Alicante, municipal authorities said.

Many Spanish towns hold festivals involving bulls during the summer months, the most famous of which is San Fermin in Pamplona, northern Spain, which ends on Tuesday.

In the Pedreguer 'Bous al carrer' or 'Bulls in the street' festival the animals are released into the village streets.

The tourist, whom authorities declined to name, was killed on the spot at around 0100 local time (2300 GMT)) after serious injuries from the goring, the town hall said in a statement.

The festivities were called off in a sign of mourning.

