Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
MADRID Spain's trade deficit rose 31.3 percent in January from the same period last year to 3.13 billion euros ($3.38 billion), the Economy Ministry reported on Tuesday.
Spanish exports grew 17.4 percent to a record high of 21.44 billion euros, while imports grew 19 percent to 24.57 billion euros.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.