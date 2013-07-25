MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
TORONTO Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the train involved in the Spanish rail crash that killed at least 78 people was built by its consortium with Spanish intercity passenger train maker Talgo.
A spokeswoman for Spanish state train company Renfe described the train as an Alvia Series 730, used on the Madrid to Coruna route.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.