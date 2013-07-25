MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
MADRID The driver of the train which derailed on Wednesday in the Spanish northern city of Santiago de Compostela is being held in custody in hospital, the Supreme Court of the Galicia region said in a statement.
"The judge has ordered the police to take a statement from the driver, currently under formal investigation, in the hospital where he is being held in custody," the court said.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer)
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.