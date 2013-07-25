MADRID One driver of the Spanish train which derailed on Wednesday in the northwestern region of Galicia, killing 78 people and injuring around 130, has been put under formal investigation, a spokeswoman for Galicia's Supreme Court told Reuters.

The court's spokeswoman could not confirm if the driver was the only person to be placed under investigation.

The spokeswoman also said emergency workers had stopped looking for bodies on the train.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)