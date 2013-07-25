MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA People from several nationalities were among those injured in the derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia on the eve of a major religious festival, the regional government health chief said on Thursday.
In total, 178 people were taken to hospital after the crash. Of those, 95 are still being treated, with 36, including 4 children, in a serious condition, she said, adding that all the injured had now been identified.
At least 78 people were killed in the derailment.
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.