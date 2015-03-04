MADRID Spanish police arrested on Wednesday former Ukrainian Finance Minister Yuri Kolobov, missing since August 2014 and wanted for embezzlement and financial wrongdoing under an Interpol arrest warrant, a Civil Guard spokesman said.

Kolobov was arrested in a flat in the holiday town of Altea on Spain's eastern coast.

Kolobov, member of the government of former President Viktor Yanukovich ousted in February last year after violent street protests, had been identified by the Civil Guard as living in the Altea Hills luxury development on the Mediterranean coast, ABC newspaper said.

Interpol had put Kolobov, Yanukovich and another former member of the government on the international wanted list at Kiev's request earlier this year on accusations of embezzling and financial wrongdoing.

Kolobov will be brought before a judge at Spain's High Court for questioning and the judge will decide how to proceed with an extradition to Ukraine, ABC newspaper reported. Spain's Interior Ministry declined to comment.

Former pro-Russian President Yanukovich has been living in Russia since he was toppled in February 2014 by protesters seeking closer alignment with the European Union.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett and Elisabeth O'Leary)